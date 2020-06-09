Humanity is the biggest religion: Maulana Saiyad Wasif Hasan on COVID-19

Maulana Saiyad Wasif Hasan talks about how people should pray for the cure to this COVID-19 pandemic all time and think about the betterment of society. He says that humanity is the biggest religion and everyone should come together to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. He stresses that social distancing should become the new religion of people because doing this, you are serving God. He says that even though the government has opened temples, mosques and other religious places should follow the rules and regulations. He asks what is the better way to pray to God than with your family at home.

Maulana Saiyad Wasif Hasan also encourages brotherhood during these testing times. He says that every religion preaches the same thing and asks to devote yourself to the service of mankind. He states that everyone needs to understand that that the rules are made for their own safety. The need for wearing masks and following social distancing is compulsory for everyone because 'precaution is better than cure.'

He further states that following instructions of a doctor are as important as following the teaching to God. While every person is doing his best to extend a helping hand to those in need, he says that those who cannot help with money or food can pray to God for everyone's long life and spread positivity. Every person's objective should be to spread smiles and not hate during this time.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

