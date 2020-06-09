Sarvadharm Sammelan LIVE: What is Dharma in the time of coronavirus? Watch 20 Dharm Gurus on India TV

Tuesday, June 09, 2020
     
India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2020 8:30 IST

It seems to be a never-ending fight with the novel coronavirus. To date neither vaccine nor medicine has been invented to cure the disease. In such a situation, it becomes crucial to keep calm and believe in the power of God. In an effort to awaken faith and to give tips on how to run our life smoothly, IndiaTV presents the 'Sarvadharm Sammelan.' It happens to be an all-religion conference which will mark the presence of great Gurus and Saints. Be a part of this grand event and listen to 20 Mahagurus today from 10 am onwards. These spiritual leaders will give a message of cooperation by referring to world peace in the time of crisis. They will discuss how people should believe in God and have faith in religion. Spiritual preachers like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Swami Ramdev, Giani Ranjit Singh, Morari Bapu, and others will share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

 

 

Live updates: India TV Sarvadharm Sammelan LIVE:

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rameshbhai Oza Bhaishree will share how you can avoid mental anguish spreading from COVID-19

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Maulana Mahmood Madani will tell how to overcome difficulties caused by Coronavirus

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bishop Sebastian Kallupura will spread the message of selfless service amid COVID-19 crisis

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will show the path of human service and happiness

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Acharya Lokesh Muni will spread the message of world peace and cooperation today

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Giani Gurbachan Singh will explain how you can maintain courage during the time of crisis

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Acharya Pulak Sagar will show the path of non-violence and love in the times of COVID-19

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Maulana Syed Mohammad Ashraf Kichhouchhwi will reveal how you can fight the war against coronavirus

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Giani Ranjit Singh will show the path of service amid COVID-19 pandemic

  • Jun 09, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Swami Avdeshanand will also share his views on religion during IndiaTV Sarvadharam Sammelan

  • Jun 09, 2020 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sprititual guru Swami Chidanand explain the way to stay healthy and happy in the time of crisis

  • Jun 09, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shankracharya Nischalanand Saraswati talk about the path of religion amid COVID-19 pandemic

  • Jun 09, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sister BK Shivani will show the way to peace and patience amid COVID-19 crisis

  • Jun 09, 2020 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Swami Ramdev during IndiaTV Sarvadharm Sammelan will show the way to stay healthy and happy

  • Jun 09, 2020 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sant Morari Bapu will explain the miracle of Ram Charit Manas at Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV

  • Jun 09, 2020 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jagatguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj will show the way on how to lead your life amid COVID-19 crisis

