Sarvadharm Sammelan LIVE: What is Dharma in the time of coronavirus? Watch 20 Dharm Gurus on India TV

It seems to be a never-ending fight with the novel coronavirus. To date neither vaccine nor medicine has been invented to cure the disease. In such a situation, it becomes crucial to keep calm and believe in the power of God. In an effort to awaken faith and to give tips on how to run our life smoothly, IndiaTV presents the 'Sarvadharm Sammelan.' It happens to be an all-religion conference which will mark the presence of great Gurus and Saints. Be a part of this grand event and listen to 20 Mahagurus today from 10 am onwards. These spiritual leaders will give a message of cooperation by referring to world peace in the time of crisis. They will discuss how people should believe in God and have faith in religion. Spiritual preachers like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Swami Ramdev, Giani Ranjit Singh, Morari Bapu, and others will share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch 20 dharm gurus on India TV Sarvadharm Sammelan from 10am onwards

