Assembly Exit Poll Result 2026 Date: Exit polls for Bengal, TN, Kerala, Assam to be out after last phase today

New Delhi:

Exit poll results for the assembly elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be released on April 29, after the final phase of voting in West Bengal concludes. The exit polls will provide a projection of the results for the mammoth electoral exercise held throughout April.

Polling in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry was held in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu voted in one phase on April 23. In West Bengal, elections are being conducted in two phases, with the first phase held on April 23 covering 152 seats, and the second phase on April 29 covering 142 constituencies.

Exit polls, conducted by various media organisations, are surveys carried out after voters have cast their ballots. These polls are released only after voting concludes, typically after 6:30 pm on polling day. The Election Commission of India has prohibited the publication of any exit poll data before 6:30 pm on April 29.

Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2026 Coverage With India TV

India TV will present the figures from the exit poll survey conducted by Matrize. In addition, the channel will also broadcast a poll of polls, offering an analysis by compiling exit poll data from other survey agencies. Viewers can access the results across India TV platforms.

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About exit polls

Exit polls aim to predict election outcomes based on voter responses collected after voting. They differ from opinion polls, which are conducted before the announcement of the election schedule. For exit polls, respondents from different age groups, genders, social backgrounds, and regions are asked about their voting choices. However, such predictions have not always proven accurate.

Assembly Elections 2026

The Assembly elections across four states and Puducherry are being watched closely by political parties and people across the country, with results to be announced on May 4 by the Election Commission.

In West Bengal, the main contest is seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress and Left Front are contesting as well, though analysts largely view it as a TMC versus BJP battle.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a contest between the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the INDIA bloc (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). The NDA includes the AIADMK, BJP, PMK, AMMK, and several smaller regional parties. The INDIA bloc comprises the DMK, Congress, DMDK, Left parties, and other allies.

In Kerala, the primary fight is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA attempting to expand its presence. In Assam, the contest is between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. In Puducherry, the NDA, led by the AINRC, is facing the Congress-led INDIA alliance.