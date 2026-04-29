Mamata accuses BJP of 'rigging' election; Suvendu Adhikari says TMC chief 'scaring' Hindu voters

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the BJP, claiming that attempts were being made to influence the ongoing state assembly elections. She said central forces and election observers were allegedly acting under the influence of the BJP.

The BJP rejected the accusations, saying the Chief Minister was trying to create confusion as the ruling party was facing growing public anger.

Banerjee visited several polling stations in her Bhabanipur constituency, where she is contesting a high-profile battle against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Speaking to reporters during her visits, she said the electoral process had been compromised.

"BJP wants to rig this election," she told reporters.

She questioned the situation on the ground, saying, "Is there goonda raj here?"

Banerjee also alleged that TMC workers were being targeted and harassed by police and central forces, adding that her party supporters were under severe pressure and "were ready to die".

She reached polling booths early in the morning and later interacted with the media while sitting outside a polling station in Chakraberia. She also alleged interference by outsiders and said election observers were not acting independently.

"Several observers have come from outside and are acting as per the BJP's directions. People are supposed to cast their votes -- can voting take place like this?" Banerjee said.

Suvendu allages Mamata scaring Hindus

Suvendu Adhikari, however, said the voting exercise was going on smoothly and that Mamata Banerjee was scaring Hindu voters.

"I see that voting is going well... The public has woken up, she (Mamata Banerjee) is going. Tell her to go to Ward 77. Why is she coming here to scare Hindu voters?..." Adhikari said.

He also said Mamata Banerjee was scared and that she would face defeat in Bhabanipur by almost 30,000 votes.

"Mamata Banerjee is scared, nothing else. Her police has been replaced by CAPF that is why she is scared. The Election Commission has deployed the CAPF here so if she has any kind of problem, she should approach the Election Commission. I will step up wherever needed. This time no one will be spared. People should be allowed to vote... She will lose Bhabanipur with a margin of atleast 30000 votes," he said.