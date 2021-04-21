Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ram Navami 2021: HD Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Statuses for you

Happy Ram Navami: Celebrated in the festival of spring, the 9 days long festival of Navratri comes to an end with the celebration of the festival of Ram Navami. This year the same will be celebrated on April 21 and marks the birthday of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. People celebrate this holy occasion by observing fast, reading Rama’s legendary stories, and chanting mantras. Not only this but many even recite Ramayana and visit temples. However, due to the increase in the number of cases, it is advisable to stay at home and pray. This is the reason why we've brought to you Ram Navami HD Images, Ram Navami Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages on Ram Navami, Facebook Quotes, Ram Navami Greetings and SMS, Ram Navami messages.

Ram Navami 2021 Significance, History and Importance:

Lord Rama is known as Maryada Purushottama, which means a man of sound character. He along with his three brothers Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughna made their divine appearance in Ayodhya on this day. Lord Rama’s father was Raja Dasharatha. Chaitra Navratri’s ninth day is attributed to Devi Siddhidatri.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lord Rama

Ram Navami 2021 WhatsApp, Facebook messages and SMS:

Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Rama bless you all, with good things and perfect health. Happy Ram Navami !!

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama - the 7th incarnation of the Dashavataras of Vishnu! Happy Ram Navami!

This day may bring you success and happiness. Wish you a very Happy Ram Navami.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Navami 2021 wishes

May you be blessed on the birth of Lord Rama to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya! A very blessed Ram Navami to you n ur family.

On this holy Occasion of Rama Navami, I am Wishing that Blessings of Sri Ram be with You. And your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Dhurvhu sudasrath achar bihari, Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram, Jai Jai Ram. Shubh Rama Navami.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Navami 2021 wishes

Navami Tithi Madhumaas Punita; Shukla Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta; Madhya Divas Ati Sheet Na Ghama; Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama! Happy Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ram Navami 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ram Navami 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ram Navami 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ram Navami 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ram Navami 2021 HD Images, Wallpapers:

Happy Ram Navami 2021 Quotes:

It is not enough, nor is it essential that you should repeat the name of Rama loudly; respect it in the fullness of love and admiration."

Now you worship His Form, you repeat His name; ignoring His orders. Without practicing the discipline laid down by Rama to purify the mind, all else is mere show, empty rituals."

WHEN Rama is installed in the heart, everything will be added unto you - fame, fortune, freedom, fullness."

THE greatest formula that can liberate, cleanse and elevate the mind is Rama-Name, the Name of Rama."The Immortal had come in the form of Rama to show the way to Immortality.

Everyone's voice was given equal weight in the empire ruled over by Rama.