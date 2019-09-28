Happy Navratri 2019 Day 1: Worship Goddess Shailputri; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Worship Goddess Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri

Also known as Hemavati and Parvati, Goddess Shailputri carries Trishul in her right hand a lotus in her left hand. She is mounted on Nandi (bull). Goddess Sati, after self-immolation took birth as the daughter of Himalaya, hence Shailputri. In Sanskrit, Shailputri is an amalgamation of two words- 'Shail' which means mountains and 'Putri' which means daughter. Devotees worship the first avatar of Goddess Durga, Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. It is believed that moon is governed by the Goddess. Moon which is considered to be the owner of fortunes.

Navratri 2019 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Pooja Vidhi

Worshipping Maa Shailputri will grant you wealth, health, luck and prosperity. Navratri starts with Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana. Establish an idol or just a photo of Goddess Shailputri. Put mango leaves over Kalash and then a coconut over it. Light a ghee lamp to worship the Goddess. Chant mantra and offer garland made of white flowers to the Devi. Prepare kheer or any white coloured food item to please the Goddess. Complete the puja vidhi with aarti.

Navratri 2019 Day 1 Shubh Muhurat

Best time for Kalash Sthapna is from 7:40 AM to 12 PM. Abhijit Muhurat which will begin from 11:50 PM and end at 12:12 PM is also considered quite auspicious.

Navratri 2019 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Aarti

शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥

शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥

पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥

रिद्धि सिद्धि परवान करें तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥

सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥

उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥

घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥

श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥

जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥

मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥

Mantra - ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ (Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥)

Stuti - या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥ (Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥)