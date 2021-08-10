Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Puja vidhi, Muhurat, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook status for your loved ones

Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: The month of Savan is well-known for one of its festivals Teej which falls on the Tritiya Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha. It is a very special day and holds significance in the lives of married women. Teej also marks the arrival of all the other festivals. Women, on this day, decorate their hands with heena, wear bangles, new clothes and jewellery and enjoy on the Sawan swings while singing folk songs. This year Hariyali Teej is being observed on August 11 but the festivities begin a few days earlier. Few people even hold beauty competitions at various places. If you are all excited about tomorrow, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and statuses for Facebook and Whatsapp that you can send your friends and family online.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2021: Quotes and Wishes

May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life. Happy Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hariyali Teej. We wish you a very happy festival!

Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May the festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with joy and ecstasy, ensure the health and happiness of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Hats off to all the women who starve themselves for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. Happy Teej!

Hariyali Teej 2021: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the tritiya tithi will begin at 06:05 PM on 10 August, and will end at 04:53 PM on 11 August. The first Shubh Muharat or auspicious time to pray will from 04:24 AM to 05:17 AM and another one will be from 02:30 PM to 03:07 PM.

Hariyali Teej 2021: Puja Vidhi

Women observe fast from morning to night on Teej. In this fast, women worship the gods overnight and seek their blessings. In this celebration, the idol of Lord Shankar and Mata Parvati is created with sand along with statues of Ganesha, Parvati and Riddhi-Siddhi by mixing Gangajal in a pure soil. While making the statues, women remember the Gods and keep worshiping them in the process. After worshiping, women perform bhajan-kirtan throughout the night offer bilva patra, mango leaves, champak leaves and kevada to perform the aarti.

Hariyali Teej 2021: Puja Mantras

जब माता पार्वती की पूजा कर रहे हो तब-

ऊं उमायै नम:, ऊं पार्वत्यै नम:, ऊं जगद्धात्र्यै नम:, ऊं जगत्प्रतिष्ठयै नम:, ऊं शांतिरूपिण्यै नम:, ऊं शिवायै नम:

भगवान शिव की आराधना इन मंत्रों से करनी चाहिए

ऊं हराय नम:, ऊं महेश्वराय नम:, ऊं शम्भवे नम:, ऊं शूलपाणये नम:, ऊं पिनाकवृषे नम:, ऊं शिवाय नम:, ऊं पशुपतये नम:, ऊं महादेवाय नम: