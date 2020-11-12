Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Dhanteras 2020: Best Wishes, Status, Wallpapers, Photos, Greetings, Facebook & WhatsApp messages

Happy Dhanteras 2020 everyone! It's that time of the year once again when the houses are decorated with lights and rangolis, everyone is busy eating sweets and there's a rush in the market. The very first day of Diwali is celebrated in the form of Dhanteras which is an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, and other things. Dhanteras, this year will be celebrated all over the country on November 13. However, celebrations will slightly differ this year due to the widespread cases of coronavirus. However, social media is the best way through which you can forward your wishes to those friends, family members, relatives, or colleagues to whom you won't be able to meet. Therefore we are here with some Facebook & WhatsApp messages, SMS, best wishes, statuses, HD images, and Greeting to send everyone on Dhanteras 2020.

May this Dhanteras Celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. May Happiness comes at your steps easily. Wishing many bright future in your life. Shubh Dhanteras!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dear Dhan Kuber Maharaj Please Bless the Recipient of this Message with Good Health, Good Wealth and Good Fortune on the divine occasion of Dhantrayodashi. Shubh Dhanteras 2020!

Let’s venerate this festival of Dhanteras by: Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth; buying utensils to savor tasty meals; investing in silver and gold as jewelry; Light a lamp for impending Diwali; Wearing new clothes and jewelry; Draw Rangoli designs on the pathways including the Goddess’s footprints to mark the arrival of Lakshmi Devi. Happy Dhanteras!

May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

Maa Laxmi ka niwas ho,

Sankat ka nash ho

Sar pe unnati ka taj ho.

Happy Dhanteras.

Diyas glow for hours, Sun glows for a day, but my wishes for you are going to glow forever. Have a happy and blessed Dhanteras!

May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts you ever wished. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras!

May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams,

fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,

different perspectives, everything bright &

beautiful and fill Your days with pleasant surprises and moments.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

Dhanteras

d=dhan

h=health

a=anand

n=nature

t=talent

e=enjoyment

r=romance

a=aitbar

s=subhagya

so HAPPY DHANTERAS 2020!

Dinodin badhta jaye apka karobar,

Pariwar me bana rahe sneh aur pyar,

Hoti rahe sada apar dhan ki bochar,

Aisa ho apka DHANTERAS ka tyohar.

