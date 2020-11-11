Happy Dhanteras 2020: Know the shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, timings and mantra

Image Source : INDIA TV Dhanteras 2020

Dhanteras which is also commonly known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi is now the next big Hindu festival which is going to take place after Karwa Chauth. It marks the start of the Diwali festivities and puja. The word Dhanteras is made of two words including 'Dhan' meaning wealth and 'teras' representing the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha. This year Dhanteras is falling on 13th November just a day before Diwali. On this day people wear new clothes, worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity and shop for gold and silver jewellery.

Shubh muhurat for puja

In 2020, the Trayodashi Tithi of Kartik month's Krishna Paksha will begin by November 12 from 09:30 pm to next day November 13. The 30-minute shubh muhurat for worshiping in Dhanteras will be in the evening between 05:32 to 05:59 pm.

Shubh muhurat for shopping

Shubh muhurat for shopping will start in the morning from 7 am till 10 am and in the afternoon from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Puja vidhi and mantra

To perform Dhanvantari puja, take clean water in right hand three times by five-vessels and offer achamana. Clean your right hand palm by again taking water. Take fresh flowers, akshata in your right hand and chant the following sankalp:

''Om Tatsat Adyaitasya Brahmanoahni Dwitiya-Prahararddhe Shveta-Varaha-Kalpe

Jambu-Dvipe Bharata-Khande Amuka-Pradeshe Amuka-Punya-Kshetre Kaliyuge

Kali-Prathama-Charane Amuka-Samvatsare Kartika-Mase Krishna-Pakshe

Trayodashi-Tithau Amuka-Vasare Amuka-Gotrotpanno Amuka-Nama-Aham

Shri Dhanvantari-Devata-Priti-Purvakam Ayushya-Arogya-Eshvarya-Abhivriddhyartham

Shri Dhanvantari-Pujanamaham Karishyami।''

Following this, sprinkle water on yourself and remember Lord Dhanvantari. There should be a ghee diya in front of you while you do the dhayana. Afterwards, chant the following mantra in Avahan mudra.

''Agachchha Deva-Devesha! Tejorashe Jagatpate!

Kriyamanam Maya Pujam Grihana Sura-Sattama!

॥Shri Dhanvantari-Devam Avahayami॥''

Then, take five flowers and offer him the flowers-made seat and wash his feet and read the mantra- ''Padyam Grihana Devesha, Sarva-Kshema-Samartha, Bhoh! Bhaktya Samarpitam Deva, Lokanatha! Namoastu Te॥ ॥Shri Dhanvantari-Devaya Padyam Namah॥'' Then offer flowers, water, dhoop, deep, chandan, paan with betel nuts to the Lord

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage