Dhanteras 2020: What is the significance of buying gold and new utensils on this day?

The festive season is on and after Dussehra and Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras is one of the awaited festivals which fall before Diwali. This day people wear new clothes, perform puja and shop for ornaments and jewellery made of gold and silver.

When is Dhanteras celebrated?

According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is observed every year on the Trayodashi date that is the thirteenth day of Kartik month's Krishna Paksha. This year the auspiscious day is falling just a day before Diwali which is November 13.

Why is Dhanteras celebrated?

Dhanteras is celebrated by worshipping Lord Dhanvantari and by buying something new mainly gold, silver or utensils. This day is considered extremely auspicious for the people who want to shop for such things as it is believed that gold and silver protect you from bad omen and anything negative. They are also believed to bring luck and prosperity. Yes, there is a whole story behind it.

Story behind Dhanteras

According to the folklore, a King, Hima's daughter-in-law saved her husband's life who was said to die right after a few days of his marriage. She lit some diyas and places silver and gold jewellery and coins at the enterance of their house. The light which reflected from the whole heap of jewellery and coins prevented the lord of death Yamraj to enter their home and take the prince's life. Eventually, Yamraj who came in the form of a snake, went back without harming the family or the prince. Therefore, ever since it is beleieved that gold and silver protects your home from the negativity and that is why this day is considered sacred.

Things to keep in mind for Dhanteras

Dhanteras is especially marked by auspicious shopping where people buy gold, silver, and utensils. But there is also a list of things that shouldn't be done or bought on this day. Check out the list of Do's and Don'ts in Dhanteras in order to maintain positivity and happiness.

Don't exchange gifts on Dhanteras

Dhanteras is the most auspicious time to shop[ for new things but it is not that auspicious if you are planning to exchange gifts. It isn’t wise to give gifts on this day as it is believed that giving someone something on Dhanteras can give away the positive vibes and good fortune.

Don’t buy Iron

While buying utensils is the most common activity on Dhanteras, make sure you don’t buy utensils made of iron. Infact, steel is also not considered very auspicious for Dhanteras. Since steel is also a type of iron. Instead, you should look for copper and brass utensils for buying on Dhanteras.

Fill empty utensils before taking home

It is believed that one should not buy empty utensils on Dhanteras. Well, we know that the shopkeeper will not give you utensils filled with food or other things but you can fill the bought utensil with water before taking it inside the house.

Don’t buy Car

Since Dhanteras is an auspicious day for buying things, many people bring home their favorite car. However, one should make the payment a day before in order to maintain the positivity in the house.

Minimal use of oil

Using oil in the kitchen is the basic thing but on the festival of Dhanteras, people are asked not to fetch oil or keep the use of cooking oil minimal.

Stay away from colour black

There is no denying that black is considered to be dark and not auspicious. People often keep it away from any religious thing. Similarly, on Dhanteras, it is advised not to bring anything home that is in colour black.

Seal your glass crockery

Glass itself has a list of superstitions attached to it. It is associated with many myths in India. So, it is asked to be avoided on the auspicious day of Dhanteras.

