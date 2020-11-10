Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAIKRIPAJEWELLERS_RAU 5 things you should avoid doing on Dhanteras festival. Here's why

The five long festivities of Diwali 2020 are all set to begin with Dhanteras on November 12. Also called, Dhanatrayodashi, the festival is celebrated two days before Diwali on which people buy gifts, gold, jewelry, vehicles and other things as it is considered auspicious. people have already begun giving and receiving gifts as the celebrations are just around the corner. During this five-day celebration of Diwali, people wear new clothes and decorate their houses with lights and flowers. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the celebrations this year are restricted and it is advised not to gather in groups to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

Nevertheless, markets have been loaded with gifts and beautiful things to decorate your home during Diwali. Dhanteras is especially marked by auspicious shopping and people buy gold, silver, and utensils on this day. While everyone knows what are the auspicious things that you should buy on Dhanteras, there is also a list of things that shouldn't be done or bought on this day. Check out the list of those things you should never buy during Diwali in order to maintain happiness and prosperity.

Fill empty utensils before taking home

Buying utensils is considered the most auspicious thing to do on Dhanteras. However, it is believed that one should not take empty utensils home on Dhanteras. Of course the shopkeeper won't give you a filled utensil, but you can fill the bought utensil with water before taking it inside the house.

Don't exchange gifts on Dhanteras

Exchanging gifts is the most exciting thing during Diwali. But it is said that on Dhanteras, everyone should avoid exchanging gifts. It isn’t wise to give gifts on this day as it is believed that giving someone something on Dhanteras is equal to giving away good fortune.

Don’t buy Car

Since Dhanteras is an auspicious day for buying things, many people bring home their favorite car. However, one should make the payment a day before in order to maintain positivity in the house.

Stay away from colour black

No matter how much you like to wear black because it makes you look good, the color is not considered auspicious. People often keep it away from any religious thing. Similarly, on Dhanteras, it is advised not to bring anything home that is in colour black.

Seal your glass crockery

Glass itself has a list of superstitions attached to it. It is associated with many myths in India. So, it is advised to be avoided on the auspicious day of Dhanteras.

