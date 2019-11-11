Happy Dev Diwali 2019: Know date, muhurat, puja vidhi & significance

Dev Diwali is celebrated on the Purnima of the Kartik month. This festival is celebrated fifteen days after the Hindu festival of Diwali. This year, Dev Diwali would be celebrated on the 12th of November. Devotees fast on this day and this Purnima is considered the most important of all the Purnimas. On this day, lamps are lit on the Ganga Ghat, making it a sight to behold.

If the legends are to be believed, on this day deities come down to the earth from the heavens. Worshipping on this day fetches a long life to the devotees and fills everyone with positivity. It is also believed that Lord Shankar killed the demon Tripurasura on the request of deities, after which Gods lighted lamps and celebrated. Hence the festival was named 'Dev Diwali'.

This festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal in Kashi. It is also said that Lord Shiv killed the arrogant king of Kashi, Divodas.

Shubh muhurat:

Dev Diwali Pradosh Kaal muhurat: From evening 05:11 pm to 07:48 pm.

Purnima tithi begins on: 11th November evening 06:02 pm

Purnima Tithi ends on: 12th November evening 07:04 pm

Puja vidhi:

Visit any Shiv temple and offer your prayers with full devotion. Light a ghee lamp, chandan dhoop, offer roli, kheer-pudi, rose petals, make a tripund on the Shivling with chandan and offer a bhog of barfi. Finally chant the mantra, 'ऊं देवदेवाय नम'।

Happy Dev Diwali everyone!