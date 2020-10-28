Diwali 2020 Date Calendar: When is Deepawali, Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMEDECORITEMS25 Diwali 2020 Date Calendar

Among the Hindu festivals, the five days long festivities of Diwali is very special. The festival is celebrated to mark Lord Ram's return to his home Ayodhya after defeating Lanka King Ravana. According to the legends, on his return, the people in Ayodhya welcomed him by lighting lamps and diyas. Diwali also has a connection to Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera Puja. This five-day festival is also called Panch Mahotsav and begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. In the midst of this, there are festivals like Narak Chaturdashi and Govardhan Puja. The most important day of all is considered to be the day of Deepawali.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated every year on the new moon day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. But this year, Diwali was delayed by a month due to malmas. Because of this, Amavasya will fall on two days this year. This has resulted in confusion among people as to when they should celebrate the Diwali festival. Here is the date, puja timing, shubh muhurat and other details about the five days of Diwali week.

When is Diwali?

On November 14 and 15, people all over the country will celebrate Diwali. Amavasya is on 14 November and will start from 2.18 pm onwards till 10:37 am on 15 November. According to the Brahma Purana, on the midnight of Amavasya of Kartik month, Goddess Lakshmi comes to the earth and blesses her devotees. The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on that day. Hence, Diwali will be celebrated on 14 November.

Auspicious time (shubh muhurat) for Lakshmi Pujan

Lakshmi Puja Muhurta - November 14 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Pradosh Kaal - 5:55 pm to 8:25 pm

Vrishabh Kaal - 6om to 8:04 pm

Narak chaturdashi

While Narak Chaturdashi, also called choti diwali, is celebrated a day before the main festival of Diwali, this year, it will be celebrated on 14 November only. On this day, the auspicious time of Abhyanga Snan (Diwali bathing ritual) will be from 5.23 am to 6.43 am.

Dhanteras

Dhanvantari is celebrated on the second day of the Diwali week. This year, Dhanteras falls on November 13. The auspicious time of Dhanteras will start from 6:01 pm and will end at 8.33 pm.

Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali i.e. November 15, a day after the main festival. This day is celebrated because on this day, Lord Krishna defeated Lord Indra by lifting the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger. The auspicious time of Govardhan Puja is from 3.45 pm to 6 pm.

Bhai Dooj

The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of Diwali week. On this day, sisters wish for the long life of their brother by doing puja. This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 16 November. The auspicious time will start from 1:31 om to 3.45 pm.

