Coronavirus is that invisible enemy that can only be fought by following sanitation rules: Giani Ranjit Singh

Giani Ranjit Singh, Jathedar at Patna Sahib spoke about the service of the Sikh community in the time of crisis at India TV's Dharma Sammelan. Giani Ranjit Singh is the head priest at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. He said it is because of the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev that people all over the world are helping the needy. He also said that the people of the community will keep on helping everyone until the situation gets normal.

Further, he said that the rules of sanitization and social distancing is being followed strictly at the Patna Sahib. By following these instructions, the situation of COVID-19 can be controlled. Talking about COVID-19, he said that it is as dangerous as World War but the only difference is that we cannot see our enemy. The only way to win it is by following the rules either by washing hands regularly or wearing masks.

#DharmaSammelanOnIndiaTV: Giani Ranjit Singh talks about the need of selfless service during COVID-19 crisis@PankajBOfficial pic.twitter.com/94FEhER8Jr — India TV (@indiatvnews) June 9, 2020

