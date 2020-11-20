Image Source : PTI Chhath Puja 2020 | Day 3-Sandhya Arghya | Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantra

The auspicious festival of Chhath Puja 2020 commenced on November 18th with holy bathe. In Chhath Puja women worship the Sun God and offer prayers to seek blessings for the long life and happiness of their family. Today (November 20) is the third day of Chhath Puja where devotees offer the Sandhya Arghya to Lord Surya. The third day of Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya is celebrated after Nahay Khay and Kharna. It is also considered the main day of puja among the four auspicious days.

Devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship sun and Chhathi Maiyya. When the sun is about to set they sing folk songs which basically tell tales of how in ancient times the sun saved their ancestors' lives. The evening offering mostly consists of thekua (a dry sweet), coconut, and bananas which are placed on a bamboo plate and offered to the setting sun.

Chhath Puja 2020: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat/Auspicious Time

20 November ( Sandhya Arghya) Sunset Time - 06:48 pm

Sandhya Arghya Ritual

In Chhath Puja, Sun God is worshiped and Arghya is offered to him. Along with Surya Dev, there is also a ritual of worshiping Chhath Maiya on Chhath. According to mythological belief, the sixth maiya or Shashti Mata protects the offspring and gives them longevity. In the scriptures, Shashti Devi has also been called the Manas daughter of Brahma. In the Puranas, she is also called Maa Katyayani, whose worship is done on Shashthi Tithi in Navratri. Shashthi Devi has been called Chhath Maiya in the local language of Bihar-Jharkhand.