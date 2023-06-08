Goodness of Curry leaves and Amla for hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK (Representational Image)

Give your hair the love of trusted and traditional superfoods like amla and curry leaves known to infuse vitality into your crown. These powerful ingredients allow you to care for your hair without stress. Amla helps in reducing hair fall by enhancing blood circulation in the scalp and strengthening hair fibre, follicles, and shaft, whereas curry leaves reduce hair thinning and accelerate hair growth. These two powerfully nourish and repair, while improving the overall hair quality.

A disciplined hair care routine is extremely crucial especially since our hair is exposed to pollution, stress, styling products, or heat on most days. And a solution to one of the most common concerns, hair fall is a mix of amla and curry leaves deeply condition deep your mane.

Benefits of curry leaves

Protein, vitamin, iron and many such important elements are found in curry leaves. They help with hair growth and make them strong. Curry leaves make the hair long and thick by providing nutrients to the hair. You can use curry leaves in simple ways for good hair growth. Also, use curry leaves with coconut oil to fight dandruff problem in winter. This will give you relief.

Curry leaves and Amla are very beneficial in getting rid of stubborn dandruff, which causes itchy and irritating scalp.

Amla and Curry Leaves recipe to stop hair fall:

Take two amlas and cut them into small pieces

Take a handful of curry leaves

Put both the ingredients in a blender and add some water

Once it turns into a smooth mixture strain it

Add some salt and pepper to your amla shot and drink it every morning to reduce hair fall. It will not only improve your hair's health but will also add shine and smoothness to it.

ALSO READ: Coconut oil vs Olive oil: Which one is healthier?

Read More Lifestyle News