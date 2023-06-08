Coconut oil vs Olive oil: Which one is healthier?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Coconut oil vs Olive oil

Our health has suffered as a result of the fast-paced lifestyle dictated by our ambitions. With the passage of time, most people are shifting away from sedentary lifestyles and toward fitness. While we pay a lot of attention to our diet when it comes to health and nutrition, it is important to note that the oil that is being used to cook also holds immense significance. While there are many types of cooking oils available in the market, it is on us to choose the right kind to reap the maximum health benefits. Coconut oil and olive oil tops the chart of being the healthiest oil of all. Many Indian households, especially in south India, use coconut oil, but the question remains how healthy is it when it comes to health?

Olive oil Vs coconut oil: Which is better?

Coconut oil mostly contains saturated fat in the form of molecules called medium-chain-triglycerides (MCTs) which has the potential to boost the number of calories burned by your body. As a result, it may help people lose weight. On the other hand, the smoking point of coconut oil is relatively higher as compared to olive oil. You can heat coconut oil up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it a preffered choice for cooking at moderately high temperatures.

Lauric acid is a fatty acid found in coconut oil that accounts for nearly half of the MCTs. It has antibacterial properties that fight against disease-causing germs. Thus, lauric acid proves to be an effective bactericidal agent which can effectively destroy bacteria.

Olive oil lowers LDL (bad cholesterol) and has been consistently proven to be one of the healthiest cooking oils. Monounsaturated fats present in olive oil can also help lower your LDL cholesterol levels. Monosaturated fats are healthy fats and brings the additional benefit of Vitamin E for better immunity and tissue repair with Vitamin K for better bone density and health. Also, the smoking point of olive oil is 280 degrees Fahrenheit and it should not be heated to high temperatures.

On the other hand, Olive oil is a rich source of antioxidants. Thus, making it a better and right option for our kitchen.

