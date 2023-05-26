DYK sugarcane juice can be used for flawless skin and shiny hair? Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sugarcane juice for skin and hair

One of the most refreshing drinks, sugarcane juice has multiple health benefits. From easing the digestive system to boosting energy and enhancing liver function, this 100% natural juice is beneficial in more than one way. But did you know that 'Ganne Ka Ras', which is rich in iron, carbohydrates, zinc and many other nutrients, has some magical advantages for skin and hair too? Drinking a glass of cool sugarcane juice is no less than a treat in hot summer days. Sugarcane juice is quite beneficial for our skin, thanks to the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other essential nutrients present in it. The anti-oxidants present in the sugarcane juice help to avoid premature aging as well as the damage caused by free radicals.

Benefits of applying sugarcane juice on skin and hair

1. Cures Acne: Acne can be treated with the help of drinking sugarcane juice. This is because of the presence of alpha-hydroxy acids in sugarcane juice, such as glycolic acid, which help in cell turnover. Alpha-hydroxy acids exfoliate our skin and prevent the accumulation of grime in our skin pores, which can lead to acne.

2. Prevents Premature Ageing: Sugarcane is a natural source of several nutrients; in addition to vitamins and minerals, it also contains polyphenols and amino acids, some of which are said to have antioxidant properties. This enables sugarcane juice to delay the signs of ageing by keeping skin soft and supple, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, etc.

3. Moisturizes and hydrates: Sugarcane juice is an excellent natural moisturizer for the skin. Its high glycolic acid content helps retain moisture, keeping the skin hydrated and preventing dryness. Regular application can help combat issues like flaky skin, dullness, and rough patches.

4. Boosts hair growth: Sugarcane juice contains vitamins B12, A, and C and minerals such as zinc, calcium, manganese, and potassium. These nutrients work together to nourish our hair follicles, rejuvenate them and help in healthy hair growth.

5. Development Of Bones And Teeth: Sugarcane juice can help the body ward off infections and health problems like bad breath and tooth decay. Minerals such as calcium and phosphorus in sugarcane juice strengthen tooth enamel and bones.

6. Treats dry scalp: Sugarcane juice’s moisturising and hydrating properties can be an excellent treatment for a dry scalp. When applied to the scalp, it helps nourish and rehydrate it with the essential nutrients in sugarcane juice. The glycolic acid helps in the removal of scalp buildup and also helps in maintaining a healthy scalp.

