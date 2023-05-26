Foods to avoid after consuming papaya to prevent digestive discomfort

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods to avoid after consuming papaya

What should not be eaten after eating papaya? Papaya is such a fruit that eating it is considered very beneficial for the stomach. Actually, this fruit contains a compound called papain, which can keep the lining of the stomach healthy and cure many skin problems. Apart from this, along with cooling your stomach, it can relieve the problems of constipation and piles. However, there are foods that you must avoid after eating papaya or they can be harmful to you.

What not to eat after eating papaya:

1. Should we drink milk after eating papaya?

You should avoid drinking milk after eating papaya because both papaya and milk together can make you a victim of constipation or an upset stomach, which can cause sudden indigestion, bloating and diarrhea. Therefore, drinking milk after eating papaya should be avoided.

2. Should we drink tea after eating papaya?

Drinking tea after eating papaya can react with the papain enzyme, which can cause many problems. Along with this, you have to understand that tea leaves contain catechins, which, together with the papain compound, can cause gastric problems.

3. Can we eat egg after papaya?

Eating eggs after eating papaya can bother you. One rich in vitamin C and papain enzymes and the other rich in protein and omega-3. Now eating these two at the same time can confuse your stomach, and this can make you ill for a long time. Such as indigestion, nausea, constipation and vomiting.

4. Curd should be eaten after eating papaya?

Eating curd after eating papaya causes physical harm. But from the point of view of Ayurveda, papaya is hot and curd is very cold. That's why consuming them together can cause problems like a cold, cough and headache.

5. Lemon after eating papaya

Together, papaya and lemon can form a toxic compound that can cause a deficiency of haemoglobin in your body. This deficiency can take the form of anaemia, which can make you sick for a long time. So, avoid eating these things after eating papaya.

