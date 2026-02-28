Israel-Iran conflict: Global powers react as Middle East conflict escalates

New Delhi:

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Some of the first strikes appeared to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while Iranian media reported strikes nationwide. Smoke was seen rising from the capital, Tehran. The strikes marked a significant escalation and opened a new chapter in US intervention in Iran. It was the second time in eight months that the administration of US President Donald Trump used military force against the Islamic Republic.

The military action followed weeks of rising tensions, including the movement of American warships into the region. Trump had earlier said he wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear programme, as the country faces growing internal dissent following nationwide protests.

Saudi Arabia and Gulf nations respond

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned what it described as Iranian assaults on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, calling them a breach of sovereignty.

The Kingdom confirmed it fully stands by those countries and warned of the “dire consequences of continued breach of sovereignty and violating international principles.” It also urged the international community to take measures against actions that it said are undermining regional stability and security.

France warns of escalation

France, which maintains military bases and a regular presence in the Middle East, called on its citizens in the region to exercise extreme caution.

Junior Defence Minister Alice Rufo told France-2 television that a military escalation is underway.

“It’s not the time for negotiations. We are in a situation of war,” she said, comparing the situation to the 12-day war in June.

She added that France’s priority is the protection of its citizens and its forces stationed in the region.

Qatar repels attacks, closes airspace in region

Qatar’s Defence Ministry said the military successfully repelled a second wave of Iranian attacks targeting parts of the country.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty. It reiterated that Qatar has consistently advocated dialogue with Iran and stressed that being targeted by a neighbouring country “cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.”

Syria’s civil aviation authority announced the closure of airspace in southern Syria. Several airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, Qatar Airways, and Pegasus Airlines, cancelled flights to Lebanon.

European Union calls situation “perilous”

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the conflict as “perilous” and said efforts were ongoing to pursue a negotiated peace.

She stated that Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, along with its support for armed groups, pose a serious threat to global security. The EU is evacuating some staff from the region while maintaining its maritime mission in the Red Sea.

The bloc recently imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, prompting retaliatory measures from Tehran.

Russia condemns strikes, calls for diplomacy

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US–Israeli strikes as a “pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression” against a sovereign UN member state.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Moscow accused Washington and Tel Aviv of using nuclear concerns as a cover for pursuing regime change. It warned that the attacks risk triggering a humanitarian, economic, and potentially radiological catastrophe in the region.

Russia called the bombing of nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards “unacceptable” and urged an immediate halt to military action, offering to help broker a peaceful resolution.

Pakistan and Oman urge immediate cessation

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned what he described as “unwarranted attacks” on Iran by Israel and the United States, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Dar conveyed this position during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who contacted him following the attacks.

Meanwhile, Oman’s foreign minister said ongoing negotiations had been undermined and warned that war would not serve the interests of global peace or the United States, urging Washington to step back from the conflict.