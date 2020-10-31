Pamper yourself on weekend with these DIY fruit facepacks

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Homemade facemasks for glowing skin

A weekend between the festivals is a blessing. Just when Dussehra is gone and Diwali is right around the corner, it’s no greater opportunity than this to take care of your beauty routine. Before you lose time in the approaching festival preps like cleaning your house and shopping etc, this is the beat time to give importance to your personal care. Now that you’ve got some time, invest it and pamper for skin. Yes, fight problems like pimples, acne, freckles, wrinkles, dark circles and more with these natural DIY fruit facemaks

Strawberry facepack

Make a paste by grinding mashed strawberry pulp and a few mint leaves. Now add kaolin powder along with a few drops of honey and whip it. Let it sit for a few minutes and apply a thin layer of this pack. Wait till it dries and wash off to reveal supreme textured skin. While strawberry will lighten the colour and tighten the texture of your skin, mint will infuse a boost of freshness!

Papaya facepack

By applying this face pack, you can get rid of problems like wrinkles, blackness, and freckles on the face. For this face pack, add a little ripe papaya, half-ripe banana, little aloe vera gels, little chironji, 5-7 almonds, and a little honey and grind them in a grinder. After mixing it well, apply it well on the face with the help of cotton. Leave it for at least 15-30 minutes. Then wash it with clean water.

Banana facepack

This remedy comes as a great boon for ladies with dry-skin type as it is sure to soothe the dryness with all the nourishing properties. Mix mashed banana and milk together to form a thick paste. Now, add a few drops of honey and half a teaspoon of kaolin powder to it. Apply and wash off for a smooth-textured skin. Regular usage will give desired results.

Apple facepack

To give an instant glow to your skin, apple mask plays the trick. Make a paste by grinding a fresh apple and adding raw milk, milk powder and Fuller's earth powder to it. Now whip this pack. Apply it all over you face, relax for 15 minutes and rinse with water. The treatment softens, rejuvenates and restores the skin's natural PH balance thus making it glow beyond anyone's imagination.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage