Vastu Tips: Windows in office or home should be in East direction. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash has been discussing the tips of Vastu Shastra for your home and office. After revealing what is best for a basement, he threw light on the directions in which the windows in your home or office should be placed. Today, we will tell you what is the significance of these directions.

What is the result of making a window in these directions? First, we will talk about the East direction about why a window should be made in the East direction and what is the benefit of doing the same? As per Vastu Shastra, the best of amongst all directions for windows is considered to be the East direction. By constructing the window in the East part of your home or office, the grace of Sun God remains on you as their light first falls on your house.

Not only this, by building a window in this direction, the respect of the people living in your house increases and the health of the family members also remains good.

READ: Vastu Tips: Having window in East direction at your home can bring positive energy. Know why

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News