Vastu Tips: Having window in East direction at your home can bring positive energy. Know why

Vastu Shastra plays a crucial role in deciding how and where things in your house, office and other places should be. We have been discussing the direction of the basement of your house. Well now, Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on why it is very important to have windows in your home, flat, office or building.

If you put windows in the right direction, then fresh air, light, and positive energy which enters from here will directly affect the environment of the people living or working in the place. Therefore, while making a window, some things should be kept in mind as per Vastu Shastra. Otherwise, negative energy can enter the house and create a ruckus in the lives of the people.

Acharya Indu Prakash states the directions which are perfect for windows and why we should not have windows in certain directions in our house, flat, office or building. He states that the East, North and West directions are considered best for windows everywhere because they bring positivity in the house. But a window should never be made in the South direction.

