Vastu Tips: Sthapana of Akhand Jyoti should always be in South East direction

Yesterday we had discussed in Navratri Special Vastu Shastra the use of flowers in the worship of various deities and today we will discuss about the direction of the akhand jyoti and worship material. During Navratri many people in their home establish a Akhand jyoti. According to Vastu Shastra it is very important to have knowledge of the direction in which sthapana of this akhand jyoti should be done.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is considered best to choose the south east direction for the establishment of akhand jyoti. On one side, Vastu defects are removed by doing this, on the other side, happiness and prosperity in the house maintain.

Also, according to vastu shastra, keep all the material related to the puja or havan also in the south-east direction in the puja room. This makes the Goddess happy during Navratri.

