Vastu Tips: Know why keeping Pyramid with idol of Goddess during Navratri is considered good

Know why keeping Pyramid with idol of Goddess during Navratri is considered good

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on why it is considered good to keep pyramids along with the idols of Goddesses. Many a times, while worshiping, it happens that when we try to meditate, we get distracted without any reason. In such a situation, it gets difficult to get the concentration back and many times we do not understand what to do. However, according to Vastu shastra, such a situation can be solved by taking a special remedy.

Along with the idol of the Mother Goddess during Navratri, pyramids should also be established in place of Navratri Puja. According to Vastu Shastra, north-east direction should be chosen for the establishment of pyramid. Placing pyramids in this direction brings concentration and keeps the mind calm during worshipping. Vibrations are produced from inside the pyramid which helps in retaining concentration. A new energy is generated in the body by this vibration which helps in keeping calm and composed. The choice of wooden pyramids is best. But keep in mind that the pyramid should be hollow from the bottom.

