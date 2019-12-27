Vastu Tips: It is auspicious to keep Lord Krishna's flute in the house. Here’s why

Vastu Tips: It is auspicious to keep Lord Krishna's flute in the house

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you about how auspicious it is to keep a flute in the house. We all know the flute is dear to Lord Shri Krishna. Therefore, he always keeps the flute with him. But it is important to know what is the benefit of it in our life.

Keeping the flute in the house gets rid of many types of Vastu defects. Hanging a pair of flutes outside the temple or on the wall of the temple increases the flow of money in the house. Also, there is good coordination among everyone in the house. If your husband is having any kind of problem in the relationship, then you must hang a pair of flute on the wall in front of the bed in your bedroom. This will remove the problem soon and love will remain in your married relationship.

