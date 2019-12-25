Vastu Tips: Keeping first aid box in the kitchen leaves negative impact on food

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Keeping first aid box in the kitchen leaves negative impact on food

Today we will talk about keeping medicines in the kitchen. According to vastu shastra, it is not advisable to keep the first aid box in the kitchen. While the first aid box is used in an emergency situation or when somebody is hurt but keeping it the kitchen cause negative effects in more ways than one. The element of fire is predominant in the kitchen, which also often poses a risk of troubles related to fire. Considering this, many people keep the first aid box in the kitchen so that it can be used immediately.

However, according to Vastu Shastra it is not appropriate to keep a box of medicines in the kitchen. This negatively affects the food getting cooked in the kitchen even when the person cooking is trying hard to make a good meal. This eventually affects the health of the family members and they continue to have some health related problems. Therefore, you should avoid keeping a first aid box, ie a box of medicines, in the kitchen.

