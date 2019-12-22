Image Source : TWITTER Vastu Tips: Keeping dried tulsi leaves at home attract negative energy

Tulsi or holy Basil is a sacred plant according to Hindu belief. One will find Tulsi in almost every Indian household. Also called Tulasi, people regard it as an earthly manifestation of the goddess Tulsi who was a great worshipper of the Lord Vishnu. Tulsi is also considered a wonder plant as it has various medicinal properties attached to it. In yesterday's Vastu Shastra, we learned about the ideal direction to place tulsi plant at home. Today, we will talk more about tulsi plant-related Vastu tips.

Make sure that you dispose of the dried out Tulsi leaves in a holy river or a water body. Also, avoid keeping a dry Tulsi plant as it brings bad luck and immediately replaces it with a new one.