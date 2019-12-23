Vastu Shastra Tips: Know why flowers offered in temple should be removed before evening

Vastu Shastra tips are crucial in whatever we do. Be it the construction of home/office, decorating it, conducting a pooja or whatnot. In today's Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the flowers that kept in the temple. Offering flowers to God in the temple during worship is considered very good because flowers are something that is close to God. However, your task does not get over just by offering as there are few other important things that should be kept in mind.

Some people offer flowers in the temple, but forget to remove them later and they are left overnight or even till the next day, due to which they dry up and spoil and their fragrance also goes away.

Such flowers also increase negativity in the house. Therefore, the flowers offered in the morning must be removed after the day gets over in the evening, and the next day again, fresh flowers should be offered to God. This will keep your home happy.

