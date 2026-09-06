When and where to watch East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 final live on TV and stream online?

The stage is set for the summit clash of the Duleep Trophy 2026. The final pits East Zone against South Zone. The two sides will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, on September 6th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

It is interesting to note that East Zone reached the final after a brilliant win over Central Zone in the semi-final. After a shaky performance, East Zone won by four wickets and booked their berth in the tournament's summit clash.

On the other hand, South Zone took on North Zone in the semi-final, and South Zone managed to dominate their opponents as the side won the game by seven wickets.

Duleep Trophy 2026 final - Broadcast details

When will the Duleep Trophy 2026 final clash take place?

The Duleep Trophy 2026 final clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time will the Duleep Trophy 2026 final clash begin?

The Duleep Trophy 2026 final clash will be played at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the Duleep Trophy 2026 final clash live in India?

The live telecast for the Duleep Trophy 2026 final clash will be available on Star Sports.

Where can you stream the Duleep Trophy 2026 final clash in India?

The live streaming for the Duleep Trophy 2026 final clash will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

East Zone Squad: Ishan Kishan (Captain & Wicketkeeper) (Jharkhand), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-Captain) (Bihar), Denish Das (Assam), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Bengal), Sudip Kumar Gharami (Bengal), Shahbaz Ahmed (Bengal), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (Bengal), Mohd. Shami (Bengal), Mukesh Kumar (Bengal), Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper) (Jharkhand), Shikhar Mohan (Jharkhand), Anukul Roy (Jharkhand), Virat Singh (Jharkhand), Subhranshu Senapati (Odisha), Abhijit Sarkar (Tripura).

South Zone Squad: Tilak Varma (Capain) (Hyderabad), Ricky Bhui (Vice-captain & Wicketkeeper) (Andhra), SK Rasheed (Andhra), K Sai Teja (Andhra), T Vijay (Andhra), Abhinav Tejrana (Goa), K Himateja (Hyderabad), T Thyagarajan (Hyderabad), R Smaran (Karnataka), Karun Nair (Karnataka), Shreyas Gopal (Karnataka), V Kaverappa (Karnataka), MD Nidheesh (Kerala), N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper) (Tamil Nadu), Aman Khan (Pondicherry).

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