Vastu Tips: When going for a job interview, take care of these things to get success

When going for a job interview, take care of these things to get success

Job interviews are the most dreadful thing for anyone. It is obvious that you feel nervous before going for your dream job and make mistakes during the interview. Many times, despite having all the talent for that job, you are left behind in the interview and miss the golden chance. Today in Vastu Shastra, let us talk about the things you should take care of when you go for a job interview in order to get success.

While going for a job interview, keep a red handkerchief or a red colored cloth in your pocket or you can also wear a red shirt/top. Red color is considered the color of good luck but keep in mind that this red color should not be too bright. Also, hang a big mirror on the north wall of your room. By keeping a mirror in this direction, you will get better job opportunities and you can get positive results in the interview as well. While leaving the house for the interview, first of all keep your right foot out and before leaving the house worship Lord Ganesha.

