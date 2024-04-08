Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami to contest against Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha Elections as an independent candidate against Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad on Monday.

Earlier, the Lingayat community organisation Veer Shaiva Mahasabha had demanded not to give the ticket to Prahlad Joshi this time.

According to Dingleshwar Swami, despite being given time, the BJP did not listen to society. This prompted him to contest the elections as an independent.

He said that this was a religious war. "Lingayat voters decide the victory or defeat of a candidate in Hubli Dharwad," he said.

