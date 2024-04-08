Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to hold rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the public at Maharashtra’s Chandrapur and will also hold a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Monday. This comes a day after PM Modi held rallies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

The BJP has nominated the state’s Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19.

PM to address Chhattisgarh rally

PM Modi will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19, Anurag Agarwal, the Chhattisgarh BJP's media co-in charge said on Sunday. Polls for the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

