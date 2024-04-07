PM Modi invokes 'jungle raj' to attack Lalu Yadav at NDA rally in Bihar's Nawada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the poor had been suffering in the country before 2014 under the UPA government. He was addressing a public rally in Bihar's Nawada district on Sunday. This was his second rally in the state after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Nawada, PM Modi said, "I salute the land of Bihar and Magadha. This great land of Magadha has the bravery of Chandragupta Maurya, the intellectual capacity of Acharya Chanakya and it has the ability to give direction to the country. This area is also the birthplace of Bihar Kesari Krishna Babu, the first CM of Bihar. Nawada is also the workplace of Loknayak Shri Jaiprakash Narayan. I respectfully bow to all these great personalities."

PM Modi further said, "I said this from the ramparts of Red Fort that this is the right time. India's time has come. We should not lose this opportunity and hence this election of 2024 has become very important. In the last 10 years, the people of Bihar have seen many big decisions taken in the interest of the country. Today in India and in Bihar, modern infrastructure has been built. Today, modern expressways are being built in Bihar, railway stations are being modernized, trains like Vande Bharat are increasing."

"NDA has Nawada's blessings. The people of Bihar are saying that NDA will get 400 votes in the election," he further said at the rally.

"Once again, a massive wave of BJP-NDA is being seen in Bihar. I will have an opportunity to meet my family members, who are excited about voting, in the public meeting in Nawada around 11 am today," Modi posted on X ahead of the rally.

The BJP has fielded Vivek Thakur, the party's Rajya Sabha MP and son of senior BJP leader and former Union minister C P Thakur, from Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier on April 4, Modi had launched the Lok Sabha election campaign of the NDA in Bihar through a rally in Jamui constituency.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest from five Lok Sabha seats in the state. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest from one seat each.

(With inputs from PTI)

