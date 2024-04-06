'PM Modi is 'MahaYogi' of this age': BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: 49-year-old Kompella Madhavi Latha is the first female candidate to be fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hyderabad for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Madhavi Latha said that she had no inkling about being selected to contest the Hyderabad constituency on the BJP ticket. Madhavi was the face of BJP's campaign against triple talaq.

She was replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat' on India TV.

Madhavi Latha on PM Modi

She said, "I learnt about my selection from TV news channels. I am fortunate that I can now meet Modiji after getting the ticket. Woh Is Yug Ke MahaYogi Hain. (He is a MahaYogi of this age). Without meeting me, or without knowing me, he selected me only on the basis of my (social) work. I have been doing charitable work for the last 20 years. I had promised to ensure 1,009 normal deliveries free of charge in the Hyderabad LS constituency in the next 8 to 10 months."

"What more can I say about Modi Bhai? Sitting in Delhi, without knowing me, he felt that I could give a fight to Asad Ji (Owaisi) and he gave me the ticket. What more transparent politics can be like this?", Madhavi Latha added.

Who is Madhavi Latha?

A classical dancer and entrepreneur, Madhavi Latha is set to take on Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in his stronghold in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections. Madhavi Latha was also part of the NCC cadet and she studied political science. A cultural activist, Madhavi is the chairman of Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital. Madhavi Latha's husband Vishwanath is the founder and chairman of the Virinchi Hospital. She is also known as a religious speaker. Her commitment has been towards Hindu causes. Madhavi Latha is also associated with many charity organisations- Lopamudra Charitable Trust, LathaMa Foundation etc.

Madhavi Latha's name was announced in the first list of the BJP's 195 candidates signifying that the party is serious about focusing on weak constituencies.

Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat

In response to a question, Madhavi Latha said, "We are staunch Hinduists because we believe that human service is 'Madhav Seva'. We are Hinduists because we strongly believe that- 'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah'.

Madhavi also spoke about All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the issues of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency during the programme of Aap Ki Adalat. She also spoke about Rahul Gandhi's statements and expressed her opinion on various issues related to politics. Latha, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hyderabad, narrated several stories related to her life and spoke openly on every question.

