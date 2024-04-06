'Owaisi will lose by 1.5 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls,' says BJP candidate Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV K.Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat

Feisty BJP candidate from Hyderabad Kompella Madhavi Latha has predicted that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will lose this time by a margin of 1,50,000 votes. Madhavi Latha who appeared on India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat emphasised that Owaisi's 'bogus vote bank' won't work this time.

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that Owaisi family has been winning from Hyderabad since last 40 years and in 2019, Owaisi had won by a margin of nearly 3 lakh votes, Madhavi Latha replied: " Yes, if we had bogus votes, we can continuously win for 4,000 years. But what to do? We do not have bogus votes. Owaisi has 6,20,000 vogus votes. If you type one EPIC (electoral Photo Identity Card) number on the EC website, you may find the same voter ID in two places. In Charminar area alone, he has 1,60,000 bogus votes."

Asked whether Owaisi has won dishonestly, Madhavi Latha replied: "Yes, I will definitely say so. I am not afraid of saying this."

Rajat Sharma: It means, Owaisi will again win this time by 3 lakh votes.

Madhavi Latha: He will lose by 1,50,000 votes. Wait and see. We will definitely defeat him this time.

Madhavi Latha levelled allegations of misreporting of income and assets by Owaisi in his election returns. When Rajat Sharma said that a noted barrister like Owaisi could have lived a life of luxury but has devoted his life for helping the poor, Madhavi Latha replied: "I have come here with facts. The Jaguar Land Rover, with a temporary registration number has been shown belonging to Owaisi, but the vehicle is registered in the name of Kings Radio Exim Pvt Ltd. ..In Shastripuram, Asad Ji has seven acres, but in 2017-18 he submitted to the Election Commission showing his annual income as only Rs 10 lakhs. The same Asad Ji spent Rs six crore on his daughter's engagement ceremony."

On Modi

Madhavi Latha said she had no inkling about being selected to contest the Hyderabad constituency on BJP ticket. She said, "I learnt about my selection from TV news channels. I am fortunate that I can now meet Modiji after getting the ticket. Woh Is Yug Ke MahaYogi Hain. (He is a MahaYogi of this age). Without meeting me, or without knowing me, he selected me only based on my (social) work. I have been doing charitable work for the last 20 years. I had promised to ensure 1,009 normal deliveries free of charge in Hyderabad LS constituency in the next 8 to 10 months. What more can I say about Modi Bhai? Sitting in Delhi, without knowing me, he felt that I could give a fight to Asad Ji (Owaisi) and he gave me the ticket. What more transparent politics can be like this?"

Sale of Brides

Madhavi Latha said she was working hard among poor Muslim families of Old Hyderabad to provide them with education and assistance. She mentioned a shocking case of the 'sale of a bride' to an old Arab man. "Fifteen days ago, a 16-year-old Muslim girl spoke from a Middle Eastern country to her family in Hyderabad saying, "arrange a big feast because I have been married off 18 times. She was married to a 70-year-old Arab man. This is the bitter truth. Can anybody do this for his daughter? Where does religion come into this? To come out of poverty, daughters are married twice or thrice because the money that they get is used to nurture seven or eight other offspring in the family. Girls are being sold to get food for the family."

Owaisi promises beef-eating rights

Madhavi Latha lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi for making objectionable promises to his voters. She said, "He has made the life of Muslims so inferior. Have you seen anybody claiming in his manifesto that if AIMIM loses in Hyderabad, beef-eating may be banned? That too, by a barrister after representing his constituency for the last 40 years? I would rather prefer to promise in my manifesto that I will ensure a ban on Triple Talaq, I will give equal rights to daughters in their paternal property, I will promote the teaching of English in Madrasas despite Article 30, I will ensure the localities are kept clean, I will promise to make my constituency an IT hub, I will promise brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims and will not allow riots."

AIMIM's 'deal' with BRS, Congress

On the allegation that Owaisi's AIMIM is working as BJP's B team to dent the Muslim vote bank, Madhavi Latha replied: "If AIMIM is our B team, then how can they give me the ticket to fight? I am exposing Owaisi. This can't be true. On the other hand, I will put one more. AIMIM and Rahul Gandhi lash out at each other, but if you search the internet today, you will find, that Congress is yet to declare its candidate against me in Hyderabad constituency. On the state level, both AIMIM and Revanth Reddy of Congress are Bhai-Bhai...."

Rajat Sharma: But Rahul Gandhi said, Modi has two yaar - Owaisi Aur KCR?

Madhavi Latha: I am also saying Do Yaar. KCR says Mama-Bhaanja. KCR is the Bhaanja. Will Akbaruddin and Owaisi Ji become Mamu-Bhaanja or go in partnership?..They have already circulated the information through their religious institutions that in constituencies where AIMIM has not fielded any candidate across Telangana, Muslims must vote for Congress or BRS. Such religious papers are openly distributed in mosques. Now tell me, which is the B team".