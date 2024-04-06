‘Minor Muslim girls being sold to get food for family’: BJP candidate Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : X/MADHAVI LATHA BJP candidate Madhavi Latha

Aap Ki Adalat: Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha has narrated a ‘sale of a bride’ case she confronted in the constituency and said that girls are being sold in order to get food for the family. She said that some families get the daughters married multiple times due to the money they get which is then used for the bringing up of other offspring in the family.

Latha is pitted against AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi from the seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

She was replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

Narrating the story, Latha said that a 16-year-old Muslim girl was married to a 70-year-old Arab man and 18 times thereafter.

“I have been working hard among poor Muslim families of Old Hyderabad to provide them education and assistance. Fifteen days ago, a 16-year-old Muslim girl spoke from a Middle East country to her family in Hyderabad saying, "arrange a big feast because I have been married off 18 times. She was married to a 70-year-old Arab man. This is the bitter truth. Can anybody do this for his own daughter? Where does religion come into this?” she asked.

“To come out from poverty, daughters are married twice or thrice, because the money that she gets is used to nurture seven or eight other offspring in the family. Girls are being sold in order to get food for the family,” the BJP candidate said.

ALSO READ | 'If this is so, then how...': Madhavi Latha on Opposition's charges of AIMIM being BJP's B team

ALSO READ | 'Owaisi will lose by 1.5 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls,' says BJP candidate Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat