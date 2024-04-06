'If this is so, then how...': Madhavi Latha on Opposition's charges of AIMIM being BJP's B team

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP firebrand candidate from Hyderabad K.Madhavi Latha

BJP firebrand candidate from Hyderabad K.Madhavi Latha refuted all allegations that Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s B-team rather emphasised that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will lose this time by a margin of 1,50,000 votes. Telangana will go to polls on May 13 on the fourth phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections where BJP's Madhavi Latha has been pitched against AIMIM's tallest leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

"If AIMIM is our B team, then how can they give me the ticket to fight? I am exposing Owaisi. This can't be true... On the other hand, I will put one more. AIMIM and Rahul Gandhi lash out at each other, but if you search the internet today, you will find, that Congress is yet to declare its candidate against me in the Hyderabad constituency. On the state level, both AIMIM and Revanth Reddy of Congress are Bhai-Bhai...."

Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier said, "BJP alone got more than Rs 6,000 crore. Our party AIMIM didn’t raise a single penny, but they all call Asaduddin Owaisi as BJP’s B-team.

On being asked when Rahul Gandhi had said that Modi has two yaar - Owaisi Aur KCR, Madhavi Latha said, "I am also saying Do Yaar. KCR says Mama-Bhaanja. KCR is the Bhaanja. Will Akbaruddin and Owaisi Ji become Mamu-Bhaanja or go in partnership?..They have already circulated the information through their religious institutions that in constituencies where AIMIM has not fielded any candidate across Telangana, Muslims must vote for Congress or BRS. Such religious papers are openly distributed in mosques. Now tell me, which is the B team".

ALSO READ | 'Owaisi will lose by 1.5 lakh votes in Lok Sabha polls,' says BJP candidate Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat

ALSO READ | ‘Minor Muslim girls being sold to get food for family’: BJP candidate Madhavi Latha in Aap Ki Adalat