PM Modi in Saharanpur: 'We worship Shakti, but INDIA bloc says their fight is against it'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed an election rally in Saharanpur at the old Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan near the Rainbow Public School, Delhi Road in support of BJP candidate from Saharanpur Raghav Lakhanpal and the party's Kairana candidate Pradeep Choudhary, state general secretary and Member of the Legislative Council Govind Narayan Shukla.

"This is the place of Maa Shakti, this is the place of worshipping Maa Shakti. We are a country which never ignores worshipping Shakti. However, it is the country's misfortune that people of INDI alliance are openly challenging that their fight is against Shakti," said PM Modi.

"Today, it is an auspicious occasion. Today is BJP's foundation day. BJP has won people's trust, it has won people's hearts. What is the reason behind it? The biggest reason is that BJP works on 'Rashtraniti' and not 'Rajniti'," said PM Modi. He also added, "The BJP government works without any discrimination. Our thinking is that government schemes should reach every section, every caste and everyone."

Before PM Modi's address, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today is also the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. On behalf of crores of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I heartily congratulate and welcome the Prime Minister..."

"Two days ago a report by a reputed British newspaper attracted the attention of the world and all of us. It mentioned how terrorists were killed inside Pakistan. Only The Guardian can tell what is the source of this report...Today the world has also accepted that terrorism is a challenge and India will lead the world in dealing with it..,'' he added.