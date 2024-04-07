Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party’s Gorakhpur Lok Sabha candidate Kajal Nishad hospitalised due to cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : X/SAMAJWADI PARTY Samajwadi Party candidate Kajal Nishad

Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency Kajal Nishad was rushed to a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow after her health deteriorated on Sunday (April 7). Her husband said that she was experiencing some issues with her blood pressure and heart. Kajal was admitted to Star Hospital after her health suddenly deteriorated on April 5. After her health worsened on Sunday, the doctor referred her to Lucknow. She, along with her family and party leaders, left in ambulance for Medanta Hospital, Lucknow. She had sufferred cardiac arrest.

“We are taking her to Lucknow," Kajal’s husband Sanjay Nishad told reporters.

Kajal Nishad (41) is in the fray against actor and sitting BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla from the high-profile Gorakhpur seat.

Kajal is a popular TV actress and has worked in various daily soaps, including Lapataganj.

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha polls

Gorakhpur will go to polls in the last phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 1. The results will be out on June 4.

Ravi Kishan, who is running for his re-election after winning the seat for the first time in 2019, has exuded confidence in securing victory on the seat, while Kajal is the I.N.D.I.A bloc’s candidate under the pact between Congress and Samajwadi Party.

