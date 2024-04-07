Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
  Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old deaf, mute girl raped in Aligarh, FIR registered

Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old deaf, mute girl raped in Aligarh, FIR registered

Uttar Pradesh news: The minor girl was taken for a medical examination on Saturday (April 6), police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Aligarh Updated on: April 07, 2024 21:30 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old deaf, mute girl raped in Aligarh.

Uttar Pradesh news: A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said today (April 7). The incident occurred on March 25 but the girl’s family came to know about it when the accused shared a video of the act on social media a few days after, they said.

The victim's father, in his complaint, accused two men, Ramu and Rahul, of raping his daughter, police said. An FIR was registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two accused on Friday.

The minor was taken for a medical examination on Saturday, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Another rape case reported in Aligarh

Earlier, a class 10th female student was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a hotel, police said. Police have arrested two people, including the hotel owner and his relative. The administration has also sealed the hotel.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shekhar Pathak on Friday said, "The 15-year-old girl had gone missing from her house on Wednesday. She was later found in an unconscious state in the room of a nearby hotel by the family members."

The family members of the girl have alleged that the she was lured by an unidentified man who took her to the hotel room where she was gang-raped.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR against hotel owner Ved Prakash Sharma, his relative Neeraj Sharma and two unidentified men under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on Thursday.

"Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the other two accused in the case," said the officer.

