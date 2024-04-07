Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old deaf, mute girl raped in Aligarh, FIR registered

Uttar Pradesh news: A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said today (April 7). The incident occurred on March 25 but the girl’s family came to know about it when the accused shared a video of the act on social media a few days after, they said.

The victim's father, in his complaint, accused two men, Ramu and Rahul, of raping his daughter, police said. An FIR was registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two accused on Friday.

The minor was taken for a medical examination on Saturday, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused.