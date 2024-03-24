Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Congress’ Sowmya Reddy defeat Tejasvi Surya in BJP bastion?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election 2024

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat will see a fight between BJP sitting MP Tejasvi Surya and Congress leader Sowmya Reddy. The constituency has been a stronghold of the saffron party for decades where the party has been registering victories since 1991, whereas Congress has emerged victorious on the seat only twice since independence – in 1951 and 1989, when T Madiah Gowda and R Gundu Rao won respectively.

Who are Tejasvi Surya and Sowmya Reddy?

Tejasvi Surya is a sitting MP of the BJP from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat. He is also the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Tejasvi Surya defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad in 2019. Before Surya, Ananth Kumar was a six-time MP from the seat from 1996 to 2019. Sowmya Reddy is the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress of Karnataka. She was the MLA from Jayanagar in 2018 before losing to BJP’s CK Ramamurthy in the 2023 Assembly polls. She is also the daughter of Karnataka’s Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat

The seat has traditionally been a BJP stronghold where the party has not lost since 1991 in Lok Sabha polls. The Congress had won the seat in 1951 and 1989. The BJP has been winning the seat since 1991. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress’ Sowmya Reddy will look to dislodge the BJP from its bastion.

