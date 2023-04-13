Uttar Pradesh Police STF: Know role, duty, selection criteria | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO UP Police STF Job: Role, duties and selection process

Uttar Pradesh Police STF: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, or UP STF is a special unit of police personnel, which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Government to investigate, control and repel ongoing criminal and illegal activities. UP STF was formed on May 04, 1998 to take action against the mafia and organized criminals.

STF general duty is to capture criminals and control crimes. The STF team is headed by an Additional Director General (ADG) rank officer of the state, who is assisted by an Inspector General (IG) of police. At present, UP STF has 8 STF units located at Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Meerut, Agra, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur respectively.

The STF police task force works as a team, with each team headed by either an Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) or Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP). The senior superintendent of police (SSP) is in charge of all the operations conducted by the STF.

Role and Duty of UP Police STF

The UP Police STF collects information regarding mafia gangs and on the basis of that takes information-based action against these gangs. The designated unit prepares a special action plan and implement it in coordination with the district police. The effective action is taken by the force against gangs of dacoits, especially inter-district gangs and inter district gangs of organized criminals.

UP Police STF Selection Criteria

The selection in Special Task Force is based on the remarkable prior record as a police personnel, exceptional physical capabilities or appearing in state-level competitive exams or UPSC. To get shortlisted for the Special Task Force officers, candidates first need to clear the UPSC exam and get into the police forces. The UP Police STF recruit candidates who are already working in the UP police. However, there are some exceptions for candidates who have great physical abilities and skills.

UP Police STF Salary

The average gross salary of a task force officer is about Rs 7 lakh annually. The average pay for an entry-level STF officer with a minimum 1 to 3 years of experience is around Rs 5 lakh annually. A senior-level officer with more than 8 years of experience gets an average pay of around Rs 8 lakh annually.