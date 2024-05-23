UPSC NDA 1 Result 2024 announced at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates for SSB interview

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC NDA 1 Result 2024 out

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally announced the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 2024. As per the results, a total of 7028 candidates have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025.

All those who appeared in the NDA 1 exam can check their results with names and roll numbers at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The results of the selected candidates are provisional. All qualified candidates must register online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result. After that, the successful candidates would be allotted selection centres and dates of the SSB interview.

The official notice reads, 'Candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of the SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.'

While appearing for the UPSC NDA 2024 SSB interview, candidates are required to submit their original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs). The candidates do no need to send the original certificates to the UPSC.

When will UPSC NDA 1 Marksheet be released?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release marksheets of the candidates within fifteen (15) days from the publication date of final result after concluding the SSB interview.