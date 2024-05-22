UPSC Exam 2024 dates out for CMS, IES, and ISS, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC Exam 2024 dates out for CMS, IES/ISS

UPSC Exam 2024 dates: The Union Public Service Commission has released the exam timetable for the Combined Medical Exam, and Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024. The notice in this regard can be read on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the commission will conduct the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024 from June 21 to 23, and the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024 on July 14.

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, candidates will write the General Medicine and Paediatrics (paper 1) exam and the second shift will start from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM for the Surgery/Gynaecology and Obstetrics/Preventive & Social Medicine (paper 2) examination. Whereas UPSC IES ISS 2024 exam will also be conducted in two shifts. The detailed exam schedule is given below.

Date Subject Time June 21 (Friday) General English(Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon General Studies(Descriptive) 2.30 P.M to 5.30 P.M June 22 (Saturday) General Economics-I (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon Statistics – I (Objective) 9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M General Economics-II (Descriptive) 2.30 P.M to 5.30 P.M Statistics – II (Objective) 2.30 P.M to 4.30 P.M June 23 (Sunday) General Economics-III (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon Statistics –III (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon Indian Economics (Descriptive) 2.30 P.M to 5.30 P.M Statistics – IV (Descriptive) 2.30 P.M to 5.30 P.M

Students who are going to appear in these exams are advised to gear up themselves with the exam preparation. The admit cards for the same will be released one week prior to the commencement of the exam. Students are advised to download their hall tickets for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam hall without admit cards.