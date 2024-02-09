UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card out on upsc.gov.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card download link is available on upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 admit card today, February 9. All those who applied for UPSC ESE 2024 can download their prelims exam admit cards from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be conducted on February 18, 2024, at various exam centres. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Paper II from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates can download the UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to login with your credentials

UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

UPSC ESE Prelims 2024 admit card direct link

Important instructions:

Candidates are advised to maintain decorum and strictly comply with all rules for the smooth conduct of the exam at all times.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards, and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the commission immediately.

Take a printout of the admit card and bring it along with the original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card in each session to secure admission to the exam hall.

Candidate who does not produce his/her admit card for checking in at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Candidates are responsible for safe custody of the admit card and in the event of any other person using this admit card, the onus lies on you to prove that you have not used the services of any impersonators.

Things not allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates are not permitted to bring any expensive or valuable objects inside the exam area, including books, purses, smart or digital watches, cell phones, or other IT devices. It is recommended that candidates refrain from bringing prohibited goods, as the venue supervisors will not provide any means for storing them at the venue.

Guidance for exam hall