UPSC ESE 2024 Registration closes today, apply for 167 vacancies at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE 2024 Vacancy: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registrations for Engineering Services Examination 2023 today, September 26. Candidates who have not yet registered for the engineering services examination can do so through the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Applicants applying for UPSC exams for the first time will be required to register himself/ herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, following which they will be eligible to fill up the online application form. UPSC ESE 2024 exam is being held to fill a total of 167 vacant posts under various categories including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC ESE 2024 Vacancy: Important Dates

UPSC ESE notification 2024 - September 6, 2023

September 6, 2023 Registration start - September 6, 2023

September 6, 2023 Registration close - September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023 UPSC ESE exam date 2024 (prelims) - February 18, 2024 (Tentative)

UPSC ESE 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have obtained a degree in Engineering or diploma from a recognised University/College/Institution.

Age Limit

The minimum age should be 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 1, 2024.

Application Fee

Female, SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from fee payment, while all other applicants are required to pay Rs 200 as a processing fee online by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any bank.

How to fill UPSC ESE 2024 Application Form

Applicants can follow the simple steps provided here to fill the UPSC ESE 2024 application form online.