UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024 notification released on upsc.gov.in, check exam date, and other details

Image Source : UPSC UPSC notification 2024 for Geo Scientist Recruitment exam released on upsc.gov.in, registration begins

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024, UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024 exam date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts through the combined Geo-Scientist exam 2024. Interested candidates can submit applications online at upsc.gov.in by October 10.

A total of 56 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the prelims, mains and interview round. Those who will qualify in the prelims round scheduled to be held for February 18 will be called for further recruitment process.

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Geologist, Group A : 34

Geophysicist, Group A : 01

Chemist. Group A : 13

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ : 04

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’ : 02

Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ : 02

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

To apply for UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024 exam, the candidate must be holding masters's degree in the relevant subject from a recognzied university. Candidates are required to refer to the official notification for further details.

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should between 21 and 32 years for Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist (Group 'A') and Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates, according to the government norms.

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Register yourself first at OTR paltform

Proceed for filling up the online application for the exam

Upload required documents, make payment and click on the submit button

After final submission, take a printout of the UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024 application form for future reference

UPSC Geo Scientist Recruitment 2024: Registration Fee

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates - No Fee

Other candidates - Rs. 200