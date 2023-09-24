SJVN Limited Recruitment 2023: Vacancies roll out for Field office, Field Engineer posts | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SJVN Limited Recruitment 2023 details

SJVN Limited Notification 2023: SJVN Limited has released the notification for recruitment to Field Office and Field Engineer posts. The application process for SJVN Limited Field office and Field Engineer recruitment will commence on September 25 and the last date to fill in the online application form is October 15. Candidates will be able to apply the recruitment process online by visiting the official website sjvn.nic.in.

The last date for submission of hard copy of application form along with payment receipt is 5th November. SJVN Limited is conducting the application procesd to fill in a total of 29 vacant posts in the organisation.

SJVN Limited Vacancy 2023 Details

Field Engineer (Electrical/Civil) - 8 posts

8 posts Field Officer (Official Language) - 2 posts

2 posts Field Officer (F and A) - 4 posts

4 posts Field Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil) - 15 posts

SJVN Limited Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC category candidates is Rs 590. Whereas SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from fee.

SJVN Limited Notification 2023: How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, sjvn.nic.in between September 25 and October 15, 2023. After submitting the application form, candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the fee receipt to the address given below.

Post Applied for ____

O/o DGM (Recruitment)

SJVN Limited

Shakti Sadan, Corporate Head Quarters, Shanan Shimla,

Pin Code HP-171006.