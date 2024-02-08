UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Soon: Check exam date, call letter release updates, pattern and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Soon

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), under the government of Uttar Pradesh, has released an important notice regarding the written exam procedure for direct recruitment to the post of constable in the civil police force.

The official notice reads, 'The board has received the online application forms from the candidates seeking direct recruitment to the Civilian Police Posts in Uttar Pradesh Police for the year 2023. Candidates who have correctly filled their application forms will be able to appear in the objective type written exam.'

Along with the notice, the board has shared the exam pattern, which includes the number of questions, subjects, marking scheme and important instructions for the exam.

Exam Scheme

The UP Police written exam for constable posts will be conducted for two hours for 300 marks. There will be 150 questions in the exam which covers general knowledge, general Hindi, numerical and mental ability, and examination of mental aptitude, IQ, and Logical Ability. The exam will be in objective type format and conducted in pen and paper mode.

Candidates will have to select the correct answer from the four alternatives provided for each question and fill in the corresponding circle on the OMR answer sheet. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted.

The board has also shared instructions regarding filling out the OMR answer sheet including marking the exam centre code, roll number, question booklet number, and shift. Candidates have been advised to avoid filling in multiple answers, which will be considered incorrect.

Exam Date

As per the official notice, the exam for constable posts will be conducted on February 17 and 18. However, the board has yet not shared any update regarding the revision of the exam. In case, there is any change in the exam date, details for the same will be communicated on the official website.

Admit Card

The constable exam is scheduled for February 17 and 18 at various exam centres. The UPPRB Police Constable Admit Cards are expected to be released anytime on the official website, uppolice.gov.in. All the candidates are advised to gear up themselves with their preparation.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 60,244 vacancies in the state. For which, about 48 lakh candidates have applied. The exam will be conducted in 75 districts of the state. The board has established more than 3,000 exam centres for the smooth conduct of the exam. The examination will be conducted in two sessions on the 17th and 18th of February Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. A total of 48,17,441 candidates will participate in the examination. One control room has been set up in each district for the examination.